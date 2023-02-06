UrduPoint.com

Talks Between Putin, Assad, Erdogan Not Scheduled, But Could Be Quickly Organized- Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Talks Between Putin, Assad, Erdogan Not Scheduled, But Could Be Quickly Organized- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Syrian President Bashar Assad and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are not scheduled, but could be organized quickly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Putin expressed condolences to Assad and Erdogan in connection with the earthquake in Syria and Turkey and expressed readiness to assist in eliminating the consequences of the tragedy.

"At the moment (Putin's telephone conversation with the heads of Syria and Turkey) is not scheduled, but if necessary, we will be able to organize it very quickly," Peskov told a briefing.

