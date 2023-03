Talks Between Putin, Xi in Narrow Format Begin in Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in a narrow format, including senior Russian officials, begin in the Kremlin on Tuesday.

The talks from the Russian side include Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, presidential aides Maxim Oreshkin and Yury Ushakov, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, head of the Central Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugaev, and Roscosmos CEO Yuri Borisov.