Open Menu

Talks Between Russian, N.Korean Foreign Ministers Begin In Moscow: Russian Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Talks between Russian, N.Korean foreign ministers begin in Moscow: Russian ministry

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui began in Moscow Friday amid fears that Pyongyang's troops will be used in the Ukraine conflict.

Neither Moscow or Pyongyang have denied Western allegations that thousands of North Korean troops are in Russia.

"The meeting began at (Moscow's) Yaroslavsky railway station," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, adding that talks will continue at Russia's foreign ministry.

She published photographs of Lavrov with Son Hui, who held a bouquet of flowers, at the railway station.

Zakharova said the pair unveiled a memorial plaque in honour of North Korea's Kim Il-Sung's visit to the USSR in 1949.

The US has said that 8,000 North Korean soldiers are training in Russia and could be deployed to fight in Ukraine.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking to South Korean media, denounced what he called inaction by his allies on the North Korean troop deployment.

Russia has sought to deepen its relations with North Korea since sending troops to Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin signed a mutual assistance pact with North Korea's Kim Jong Un when he visited Pyongyang this summer.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Pyongyang Vladimir Putin North Korea Kim Jong Media

Recent Stories

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green ..

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..

15 hours ago
 Why have Spain floods killed so many?

Why have Spain floods killed so many?

15 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Ba ..

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..

15 hours ago
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosti ..

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..

15 hours ago
 PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" ..

PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition

15 hours ago
 Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of tr ..

Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade

15 hours ago
 Innovation, policy for advancing right to food hig ..

Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..

15 hours ago
 UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Isr ..

UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA

15 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatre ..

Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House

15 hours ago

More Stories From World