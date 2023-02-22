UrduPoint.com

Talks Between Russian, South Ossetia Presidents Postponed - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and South Ossetian President Alan Gagloev have been postponed due to Gagloev's positive COVID test, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

"A decision has been made to postpone to a later date the talks between Vladimir Putin and South Ossetian President Gagloev scheduled for Wednesday. Unfortunately, his (Gagloev's) COVID test was positive," Peskov said.

"A decision has been made to postpone to a later date the talks between Vladimir Putin and South Ossetian President Gagloev scheduled for Wednesday. Unfortunately, his (Gagloev's) COVID test was positive," Peskov said.

More Stories From World

