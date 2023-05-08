TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) The talks underway in the Saudi city of Jeddah between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) will continue until the conflicting sides agree on a temporary ceasefire, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

On Friday, media reported that delegations of the Sudanese armed forces and the RSF were on their way to Jeddah for talks initiated by Saudi Arabia and the United States. The conflicting sides reportedly said they were going to discuss military and humanitarian issues only, not political ones.

According to the Saudi Foreign Ministry, the sides commenced pre-negotiation talks in Jeddah on May 6.

"The talks continued on May 7 and will continue in the coming days in the expectation of reaching an effective short-term ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian assistance," the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

The Saudi foreign ministry specified that the conflicting sides had already started discussing security measures needed to facilitate the delivery of emergency humanitarian assistance to the Sudanese people and the restoration of essential services.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires but the conflict has not been settled yet.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes in Sudan, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has reported over 400 dead and more than 4,000 injured.