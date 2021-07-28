UrduPoint.com
Talks Between US, Russian Diplomats In Geneva Were Professional, Substantive - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 08:18 PM

Talks Between US, Russian Diplomats in Geneva Were Professional, Substantive - State Dept.

The negotiations on strategic stability between the Russian and the US delegations in Geneva on Wednesday were professional, State Department spokesman Ned Price said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The negotiations on strategic stability between the Russian and the US delegations in Geneva on Wednesday were professional, State Department spokesman Ned price said.

The Russian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, while the US side was headed by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

"The discussions in Geneva were professional and substantive," Price said in a readout of the talks.

