Talks Between US, Russian Diplomats in Geneva 'Professional, Substantive' - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The negotiations on strategic stability between the Russian and the US delegations in Geneva on Wednesday were professional and substantive, State Department spokesman Ned price said speaking on the results of the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the Russian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov met with the US delegation headed by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Geneva to discuss strategic stability and arms control. The talks took place roughly a month after Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden agreed on strategic dialogue during the landmark summit in the Swiss city.

"The discussions in Geneva were professional and substantive," Price said in a readout of the talks.

Price pointed out that the US delegation discussed with their Russian counterparts the United States' policy priorities and agreed to meet again at the end of September.

"We remain committed, even in times of tension, to ensuring predictability and reducing the risk of armed conflict and threat of nuclear war," Price said.

On Thursday, the US officials will travel to Brussels on July 29 to brief NATO on the strategic stability talks with Russia, he added.

The first meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden took place in Geneva on June 16. The leaders issued a joint statement emphasizing that the two sides intended to launch a comprehensive bilateral dialogue on strategic stability that would be substantive and energetic. In addition, Russia and the United States intend to begin consultations on cybersecurity, prisoner swaps and arms control.