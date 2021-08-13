Talks Between Venezuelan Govt, Opposition to Start in Mexico City Friday -Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The negotiations between the Venezuelan government and opposition mediated by Norway will begin on Friday, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said.

"The start of the negotiations and the intra-Venezuelan dialogue is scheduled for August 13, 4:30 p.m. [21:30], the venue will be announced on Friday," the ministry said on late Thursday.