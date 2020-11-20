UrduPoint.com
Talks For COVID-19 Relief Bill To Resume Soon - Senate Minority Leader

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 03:50 AM

Talks for COVID-19 Relief Bill to Resume Soon - Senate Minority Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Negotiations for a new COVID-19 relief package are likely to resume soon as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed to restart talks that stalled last month, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

"Last night, they've agreed to sit down and the staffs are going to sit down today or tomorrow to try to begin to see if we can get a real good COVID relief bill," Schumer told a news conference on Thursday.

In March, the Democrats and the Republicans agreed to pass the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The measure provided about $3 trillion in grants and loans to US businesses and paycheck protection to qualifying citizens and permanent residents.

Since, Democrats and Republicans have been locked in a stalemate on a successive package to the CARES Act, disagreeing on the size of the next relief package to the detriment of Americans in need of aid amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The US economy shrank 5 percent in the first quarter and 31.4 percent in the subsequent three months to hand the United States its worst recession ever amid lockdowns and other restrictive measures. However, the economy rebounded 33.1 percent in the third quarter after most businesses reopened beginning in May.

Recent spikes in coronavirus cases have prompted several states to implement new round of lockdowns and restrictive measures.

