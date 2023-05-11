UrduPoint.com

Talks In Istanbul Focused On Togliatti-Odessa Ammonia Pipeline, Grain Deal Extension - UN

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2023 | 08:44 PM

Talks in Istanbul Focused on Togliatti-Odessa Ammonia Pipeline, Grain Deal Extension - UN

The United Nations' proposals regarding the resumption of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline and an extension of the Black Sea grain deal were among the topics discussed during quadrilateral talks in Istanbul, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The United Nations' proposals regarding the resumption of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline and an extension of the Black Sea grain deal were among the topics discussed during quadrilateral talks in Istanbul, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"The meeting discussed the recent proposals by the United Nations, namely the resumption of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline, the longer extension of the deal, improvements at the Joint Coordination Centre for stable operations and exports, as well as other issues raised by the parties," the statement said.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Istanbul

Recent Stories

Fascist Imran does not deserve any kind of relief ..

Fascist Imran does not deserve any kind of relief from courts, says Marriyum

53 seconds ago
 Maryam Nawaz reacts to SC orders about Imran Khan

Maryam Nawaz reacts to SC orders about Imran Khan

8 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S and SeaOwl sign agreement to design ..

ADNOC L&amp;S and SeaOwl sign agreement to design remotely operated marine suppl ..

16 minutes ago
 ‘Finally sense has prevailed’, Jemima reacts t ..

‘Finally sense has prevailed’, Jemima reacts to SC order

43 minutes ago
 Russia's Military Activity on Finnish Border Remai ..

Russia's Military Activity on Finnish Border Remains Normal - Finnish Foreign Mi ..

45 minutes ago
 WHO Stops Considering Monkey Pox Global Health Eme ..

WHO Stops Considering Monkey Pox Global Health Emergency - Head

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.