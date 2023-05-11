Talks in Istanbul Focused on Togliatti-Odessa Ammonia Pipeline, Grain Deal Extension - UN

The United Nations' proposals regarding the resumption of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline and an extension of the Black Sea grain deal were among the topics discussed during quadrilateral talks in Istanbul, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The United Nations' proposals regarding the resumption of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline and an extension of the Black Sea grain deal were among the topics discussed during quadrilateral talks in Istanbul, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"The meeting discussed the recent proposals by the United Nations, namely the resumption of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline, the longer extension of the deal, improvements at the Joint Coordination Centre for stable operations and exports, as well as other issues raised by the parties," the statement said.