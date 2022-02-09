Talks in Kiev Will Be Difficult for Macron - Putin

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said talks with Ukraine's leadership in Kiev will be difficult for French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Tomorrow... it will be difficult in Kiev for Mr. President (of France)...

But we agreed that after consultations we will also get in touch with the leadership of Ukraine and get some kind of feedback on what the current Ukrainian leadership considers acceptable for itself, what unacceptable, where it is going to move. And depending on this, we will build our own steps further," Putin said following the Russian-French talks.

On Tuesday, Macron plans to visit Kiev for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

