Talks In Libya On Jailed Russians To Be Held In Nov - Head Of Russian Contact Group

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 04:49 PM

Talks in Libya on Jailed Russians to Be Held in Nov - Head of Russian Contact Group

The next round of talks in Libya on jailed Russians will be held in November, Lev Dengov, head of the Russian contact group on the Libyan conflict settlement, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa forum on Thursday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The next round of talks in Libya on jailed Russians will be held in November, Lev Dengov, head of the Russian contact group on the Libyan conflict settlement, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa forum on Thursday.

In early July, head of the Moscow-based Foundation for National Values Protection, Alexander Malkevich said the foundation's employees had been detained in Libya, including sociologist Maxim Shugaley. According to Malkevich, the staff of the research group were only involved in sociological surveys and studies. He said the employees had been detained in May, but information about that had appeared in the media only in July.

The head of the criminal investigation department under the Libyan prosecutor general, Sadyk Sur, previously told Sputnik two Russians had been detained in Tripoli for trying to influence the upcoming elections.

"I will only be able to give comments on the dates [for the possible release of the Russians] after we hold the next round of talks in Libya. Most likely, next month, in November, I will fly there and talk about this again. I have a meeting with representatives of the Russian side directly on this issue on Saturday. I hope we succeed," Dengov said.

