Talks Of Normandy Four Nations' Political Advisers Come To End After About 9 Hours -Source

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 03:20 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The negotiations of political advisers of the Normandy Four nations have come to an end in Berlin, a source told reporters.

The talks lasted for about nine hours, the source added.

