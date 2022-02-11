- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Talks Of Normandy Four Nations' Political Advisers Come To End After About 9 Hours -Source
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 03:20 AM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The negotiations of political advisers of the Normandy Four nations have come to an end in Berlin, a source told reporters.
The talks lasted for about nine hours, the source added.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Blocking Region by Freedom Convoy ..
Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renaissance'
Review Committee checking performance of ministries: Arbab
UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Against Russia
Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on Supreme Court Has Civil Right ..
Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March 8
More Stories From World
-
F1 Fighter Jet Crashes During Training Mission in Arizona, Pilot Safe - US Air Force15 minutes ago
-
UPDATE - US Prosecutors Seek Pre-Trial Detention for Couple in $4.5Bln Crypto Fraud Case - Filing15 minutes ago
-
Ottawa Sees' Significant Reductions' in Number of Freedom Convoy Protesters - Police Chief25 minutes ago
-
Canada Asks to Join WTO Talks on China's Recent Actions Against Lithuania, EU Goods35 minutes ago
-
Police Launch Probe Into Threats Made to Towing Company Clearing Ottawa Trucker Protest35 minutes ago
-
UK 'Neither Listened Nor Heard' Russian Arguments During Talks in Moscow - Ambassador55 minutes ago
-
Ottawa Police Arrest 25, Issue 1,700 Against 'Freedom Convoy' Protesters - Police Chief1 hour ago
-
Negotiations With Taliban Planned in Norway, Turkey Soon - Broadcaster1 hour ago
-
Sen. Sanders Says Mutual Solution to Ukraine Crisis Not Weakness or Appeasement of Russia1 hour ago
-
London Police Chief Resigns Amid Reports of Racism, Sexism at Agency1 hour ago
-
US Delay in Supply of F-16 Fighter Jets Puts Bulgarian Air Sovereignty at Risk - President1 hour ago
-
Astro Rocket Fails to Deliver Small Satellites Into Orbit, Payload Lost - Statement1 hour ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.