Talks of Normandy Four Political Advisers Ended Without Significant Results - Kozak

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The negotiations of political advisers of the Normandy Four nations in Berlin have ended without any significant results, Russia's negotiator and Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, almost nine hours of negotiations have ended without any visible, significant results expressed in documents. During our talks, we tried to agree on a final statement based on the previous meeting held in Paris on January 26 ... However, we failed to overcome these differences today," Kozak said.