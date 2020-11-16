Talks of Russian Upper Chamber Speaker, PACE President Are Canceled - Parliament

UrduPoint.com
Russian upper chamber speaker Valentina Matviyenko's meeting with the president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Rik Daems, was canceled, the upper chamber said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Russian upper chamber speaker Valentina Matviyenko's meeting with the president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Rik Daems, was canceled, the upper chamber said on Monday.

"The meeting, planned for November 16, is canceled," the upper chamber of the Russian parliament said in a statement, without revealing the reasons.

It was reported late last week that the PACE president would hold talks with the speakers of both chambers of Russia's bicameral legislature on November 16.

