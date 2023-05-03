Talks of Top Turkey, Russia, Syria, Iran Diplomats in Moscow Scheduled for May 10 - Ankara

UrduPoint.com

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) A meeting of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia, Syria and Iran in Moscow is scheduled for May 10, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

"The Russians proposed a date ” the meeting will be held in Moscow on May 10, it seems like this," Cavusoglu said in an interview with the NTV broadcaster.

It is not known yet who exactly will represent Iran at the meeting, since President Ebrahim Raisi with a delegation are planning a tour of Africa on these dates, the minister added.

