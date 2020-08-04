Talks on Direct Flights Between Russia, Venezuela Progressed Well - Tourism Minister

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Talks on launching direct flights between Russia and Venezuela have advanced a lot, Tourism and Foreign Trade Minister Felix Plasencia told Sputnik on Monday.

Venezuela, according to him, considers Russia to be one of the key countries for developing tourism, and that is why the talks about direct flights between the countries are on the table.

"We are talking with the authorities, with both the government and private sector about air traffic with Russia, they [the talks] have progressed a lot. Conviasa [flag carrier] has made much progress [in the l talks] with its Russian counterpart," the minister said.

Plasencia assured that his country could become a favorite destination among Russian tourists.