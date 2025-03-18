Talks on divisive deep-sea mining resume in Jamaica

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Several countries united with campaign groups Monday to call for caution in regulating the divisive practice of deep-sea mining at a meeting on the issue in Jamaica.

Members of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) are meeting in Kingston to thrash out the first mining code on deep-sea extraction that has faced accusations of imperiling marine ecosystems.

The clock is ticking because a metals company has said it will imminently submit an extraction license application, raising the prospect that their operations could go unregulated.

"We are still far away from any consensus on a final mining code," said French envoy Olivier Guyonvarch, with the latest draft text still riddled with caveats highlighting lingering disagreement.

Costa Rica's representative called for a "precautionary pause" as work continues on gathering data and establishing the legal framework.