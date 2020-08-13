Talks on Donbas Crisis Settlement to Continue in Minsk Despite Protests - Zelenskyy

Negotiations of the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas crisis settlement will continue in the Belarusian capital of Minsk despite the ongoing protests, with the next meeting scheduled for August 18, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Negotiations of the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas crisis settlement will continue in the Belarusian capital of Minsk despite the ongoing protests, with the next meeting scheduled for August 18, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

"As for the session of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk and the Minsk process in general, I am sure that the process will not be stalled. The next meeting is planned for August 18, this will be a meeting in a new format, chaired by Leonid Kravchuk [new head of Kiev's delegation]," Zelenskyy told reporters, when asked if the operation of the Contact Group was anyhow affected by the protests in Belarus.