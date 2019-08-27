UrduPoint.com
Talks On Ending Italian Government Crisis Enter Final Phase

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Italian President Sergio Mattarella began on Tuesday the final round of consultations with political parties in a last-ditch bid to form a new government and stave off a snap vote.

Talks with major parties concluded last week. On Tuesday, Mattarella was meeting with leaders of minor parties and parliamentary speakers.

But the defining moment will come on Wednesday when the president welcomes the Five Star Movement and the Democratic Party back to his office after they expressed interest in joining forces.

The anti-establishment Movement's coalition with the right-wing League broke up last week after League leader Matteo Salvini said their differences made the government unworkable.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte stepped down last Tuesday. The Movement wants him to return but the center-left Democratic Party insists that a new prime minister "of change" should take over instead.

