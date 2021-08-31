KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Consultations on the formation of the new Afghan government have been completed, a source from the Taliban (banned in Russia) told Sputnik, adding that Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of the movement's political office, will be appointed as the foreign minister.

Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, a son of the group's founder, will become the defense minister, while a high-ranking member of the Haqqani network terrorist group, Khalil Haqqani, will be appointed as the interior minister, the source added.