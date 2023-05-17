Talks on Grain Deal Ongoing, Decision Could Be Announced on Wednesday - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Talks on the Black Sea Grain Initiative are ongoing online, and the decision on its extension could be announced on Wednesday, a source close to the negotiations in Istanbul told Sputnik.

The grain deal expires on May 18.

"They (negotiations) are now ongoing. Nothing is ruled out, perhaps it will be announced (on Wednesday)," the source said.