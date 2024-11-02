Open Menu

Talks On Halting Nature Loss Enter Extra Time In Colombia

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Talks on halting nature loss enter extra time in Colombia

Cali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Negotiations at the world's biggest nature conservation conference entered extra time in Cali, Colombia, on Friday as talks deadlocked on funding for efforts to "halt and reverse" species loss.

A closing plenary session, scheduled for 6:00 pm Colombian time (2300 GMT), had not started more than three hours later as smaller groups of negotiators huddled behind closed doors in a bid to iron out their differences.

The 16th Conference of Parties (COP16) to the UN's Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) opened on October 21 and was scheduled to close Friday, though many are now steeling themselves for a late night.

The conference, the biggest-ever meeting of its kind with some 23,000 registered delegates, is a follow-up to an agreement reached two years ago in Canada.

The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework that emerged from COP15 identified 23 targets to halt humankind's rapacious destruction of nature's bounty.

These included placing 30 percent of land and sea areas under protection and 30 percent of degraded ecosystems under restoration by 2030, reducing pollution, and phasing out agricultural and other subsidies harmful to nature.

It had agreed on $200 billion per year to be made available to protect biodiversity by 2030, including $30 billion per year from rich to poor nations.

Related Topics

World United Nations Poor Canada Cali Colombia October From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against jou ..

Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-fin ..

Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes

27 minutes ago
 For how long will residents of Lahore continue to ..

For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?

1 hour ago
 Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points

Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024

6 hours ago
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescu ..

Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue

15 hours ago
 Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islama ..

Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad

15 hours ago
 Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roo ..

Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister

15 hours ago
 Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: ..

Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister

15 hours ago
 Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost g ..

Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory

15 hours ago
 Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Mu ..

Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World