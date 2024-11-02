Talks On Halting Nature Loss Run Into Extra Time In Colombia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Cali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Negotiations at the world's biggest nature conservation conference ran hours into overtime in Cali, Colombia on Saturday, with talks deadlocked on funding for efforts to "halt and reverse" species loss.
A closing plenary session, scheduled for Friday evening, started more than four hours late as groups of negotiators huddled behind closed doors seeking to iron out their differences.
The 16th Conference of Parties (COP16) to the UN's Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) opened on October 21 and was scheduled to close Friday.
Asked by a delegate at around 1:00 am (0600 GMT) on Saturday how much longer the meeting would last, COP16 president Susana Muhamad, Colombia's environment minister, replied: "Until victory.
"
The conference, the biggest meeting of its kind with around 23,000 registered delegates, is a follow-up to an agreement reached two years ago in Canada.
The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework that emerged from COP15 identified 23 targets to halt humankind's rapacious destruction of nature's bounty.
These included placing 30 percent of land and sea areas under protection and 30 percent of degraded ecosystems under restoration by 2030, reducing pollution, and phasing out agricultural and other subsidies harmful to nature.
It had agreed on $200 billion per year to be made available to protect biodiversity by 2030, including $30 billion per year from rich to poor nations.
Recent Stories
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue
Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad
Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister
Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister
Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory
Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..
Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab
2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release
Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms support for Kashmir cause
More Stories From World
-
Piastri takes Brazil sprint pole but wary of team orders for Norris34 seconds ago
-
Wasteful Leverkusen held by Stuttgart as Liverpool loom11 minutes ago
-
Washington begins boarding up as US election looms1 hour ago
-
Zverev downs Tsitsipas in Paris as Rune keeps ATP Finals bid alive1 hour ago
-
Dodgers celebrate World Series win with long-awaited parade2 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship results2 hours ago
-
Piastri takes Brazil sprint pole but wary of team orders for Norris3 hours ago
-
Amber alert as US figure skater leads French Grand Prix3 hours ago
-
Spain takes to social media in search for flood missing4 hours ago
-
Piastri takes Brazil sprint pole but wary of team orders for Norris4 hours ago
-
Spain flood deaths top 200, hopes fade for missing4 hours ago
-
Musk amplifies conservative voices in liberal Silicon Valley4 hours ago