Talks On JCPOA In Vienna Will Resume Before Year End After Christmas Holidays - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 03:35 PM

The Vienna-hosted talks on reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will resume before the end of 2021 after the Christmas holidays, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

"Together with our Chinese friends and with a certain understanding from the European participants, we advocated for the synchronization of this movement so that there would be a package of reciprocal steps, and this is what the negotiators in Vienna are doing right now, they took a short break for Catholic Christmas, but before the end of the year these negotiations will resume," Lavrov told Russia Today.

Iran confirms that "if the United States fully embarks on the path of fulfilling its obligations, stops threatening with sanctions that are incompatible with the JCPOA and Resolution 2231, then Iran will fully return to fulfilling its obligations," the minister said.

"So I think we have a good chance. And here, of course, it is important to keep in mind that the principle on the basis of which the work is carried out, and everyone agrees with it is that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. So you need a correct ... package. It is quite real," he added.

