Talks On Ka-226T Production In India Going 'Slowly' - Russian Defense Cooperation Agency

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:40 AM

Talks on Ka-226T Production in India Going 'Slowly' - Russian Defense Cooperation Agency

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The negotiations on the production of Russia's Ka-226T helicopter in India have been going "a bit slowly," but Moscow remains hopeful about the success of the deal, a spokesperson for the Russian defense cooperation agency told Sputnik.

"We believe that the talks on technical issues could be going faster and the process is going a bit slowly. However, we are certain that India is interested in obtaining technologies for the productions of a light multirole helicopter and we are hoping that our project still has a chance for success," the representative said on the sidelines of Army-2020 military technology forum.

