(@FahadShabbir)

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) Talks on Libya's political process are set to be held before the end of February, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Sunday.

"The urgently necessary talks about the political process [in Libya] to begin before the end of February," Maas said following a meeting of the International Follow-Up Committee on Libya.

On Sunday, top diplomats from Berlin conference on Libya participant-nations and organizations met in Munich to continue the peace effort launched on January 19.