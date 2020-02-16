UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Talks On Libya's Political Process To Be Held Before Month's End- German Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 05:10 PM

Talks on Libya's Political Process to Be Held Before Month's End- German Foreign Minister

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) Talks on Libya's political process are set to be held before the end of February, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Sunday.

"The urgently necessary talks about the political process [in Libya] to begin before the end of February," Maas said following a meeting of the International Follow-Up Committee on Libya.

On Sunday, top diplomats from Berlin conference on Libya participant-nations and organizations met in Munich to continue the peace effort launched on January 19.

Related Topics

German Munich Berlin Libya January February Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Sheikh M ..

28 minutes ago

96% compliance in UAE companies&#039; preliminary ..

28 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance meets with Lord Mayor of L ..

43 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Consumer Price Index decreased 1.8% in J ..

43 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Ivanka Trump

58 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler grants fishermen AED5 million

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.