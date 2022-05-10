UrduPoint.com

Talks On LPR Recognition Underway With Syria, Venezuela - Ambassador To Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2022 | 05:10 AM

LUGANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Talks on the recognition of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) are underway with Syria, Venezuela and a number of other countries, the LPR ambassador to Russia, Rodion Miroshnik, said in an interview with Sputnik.

On May 6, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik signed a decree appointing Miroshnik as ambassador of the LPR to Russia.

"Today, talks are being held with many partners. Officially, now we can say that organizational issues are being resolved now with Syria and Venezuela. Negotiations are also underway with a number of other states that are interested in establishing relations with us, discussing the parameters of relations with the Lugansk People's Republic, but so far we do not have the right to announce it," Miroshnik said.

