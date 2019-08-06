Talks on New Deal to Restore INF Treaty Could Be Held Under Aegis of UN - Lawmaker

Chair of the Subcommittee on Security and Defense of the European Parliament Nathalie Loiseau on Tuesday called on the United States and Russia to engage in a dialogue with other nuclear states on a new arms control agreement in the wake of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty termination, adding that the talks could be held under the auspices of the United Nations

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Chair of the Subcommittee on Security and Defense of the European Parliament Nathalie Loiseau on Tuesday called on the United States and Russia to engage in a dialogue with other nuclear states on a new arms control agreement in the wake of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty termination, adding that the talks could be held under the auspices of the United Nations

The Russian-US INF deal, signed in 1987, was terminated officially at Washington's initiative on August 2. Loiseau expressed disappointment over the INF Treaty came to an end, saying that this would have serious impact on the global security situation.

"On behalf of the EP's SEDE Subcommittee, I wish to express our disappointment about the withdrawal of the US and Russian Federation from the INF Treaty. For decades, this Treaty has been a major pillar of international peace and security. It is closely linked to the end of the East-West confrontation in Europe. The end of this crucial arms control agreement will have serious implications for the strategic stability and security not only in Europe, but also on a global scale," Loiseau said, as quoted by a statement, published on the European Parliament's website.

The lawmaker stressed that the consequences of the INF Treaty termination required Washington and Moscow to initiate new agreement that could be negotiated under the auspices of the United Nations.

"We therefore call on the United States of America and the Russian Federation to engage in a constructive bilateral dialogue in order to restore trust, and to launch discussions with other nuclear States on a possible multilateral agreement for this category of weapons, to be negotiated under the auspices of the UN," Loiseau said.

The United States formally suspended its obligations under the INF Treaty in February, accusing Russia of numerous violations of the deal. In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded by signing a decree that suspended Russia's participation in the accord. Putin also said Washington bears full responsibility for possible consequences of this move and that Russia never violated the treaty.