Talks on New START Treaty Extension Should Be Started as Early as Possible - Moscow

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Moscow believes that it is necessary to start negotiations on the extension of the Russian-US Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) as early as possible, because waiting for the deadline, which is in February 2021, could be very dangerous, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Tuesday.

"It would be very, very dangerous to sit back and wait for February 2021, and then the US administration will say that it [the treaty] has come to an end. It is not about political will, it is about time, so we offer to start talks on how to extend the agreement with the United States as early as possible," Grushko said, addressing the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum.

According to Grushko, new talks on maintaining strategic stability in the world should also include other countries, including China, the United Kingdom and France.

New START is the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the United States. It stipulates that the number of strategic nuclear missiles launchers must be cut by half and limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550.

US officials have expressed interest in negotiating a new arms control agreement with Russia that could include China.