UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Talks On New START Treaty Extension Should Be Started As Early As Possible - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 11:41 PM

Talks on New START Treaty Extension Should Be Started as Early as Possible - Moscow

Moscow believes that it is necessary to start negotiations on the extension of the Russian-US Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) as early as possible, because waiting for the deadline, which is in February 2021, could be very dangerous, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Moscow believes that it is necessary to start negotiations on the extension of the Russian-US Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) as early as possible, because waiting for the deadline, which is in February 2021, could be very dangerous, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Tuesday.

"It would be very, very dangerous to sit back and wait for February 2021, and then the US administration will say that it [the treaty] has come to an end. It is not about political will, it is about time, so we offer to start talks on how to extend the agreement with the United States as early as possible," Grushko said, addressing the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum.

According to Grushko, new talks on maintaining strategic stability in the world should also include other countries, including China, the United Kingdom and France.

New START is the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the United States. It stipulates that the number of strategic nuclear missiles launchers must be cut by half and limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550.

US officials have expressed interest in negotiating a new arms control agreement with Russia that could include China.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia China Nuclear France Berlin United Kingdom United States February Agreement

Recent Stories

Punjab Provincial Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill 2 ..

4 minutes ago

Anwar Ali making his comeback in national team by ..

4 minutes ago

US Lawmakers Introduce Privacy Bill to Enable Suin ..

4 minutes ago

New body of Headmasters association takes oath

4 minutes ago

New Election Unlikely to Fix Bolivia's Problems De ..

31 minutes ago

Czech Intelligence Sees Rise in Global Discord, Ma ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.