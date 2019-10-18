UrduPoint.com
Talks On Normandy Format Summit On Ukraine Continue, No Date Yet - Berlin

Fri 18th October 2019

Talks on Normandy Format Summit on Ukraine Continue, No Date Yet - Berlin

Negotiations on holding the Normandy Four summit on Ukraine are ongoing, and there is no yet any exact date for the meeting, German government deputy spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Negotiations on holding the Normandy Four summit on Ukraine are ongoing, and there is no yet any exact date for the meeting, German government deputy spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said on Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on October 10 that the date of the Normandy Four summit would be agreed within days, adding that he expected it to be this year, possibly in November. The format includes France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine and aims to resolve a conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has been ongoing since 2014 and prompted the European Union to impose sanctions on Russia.

"The negotiations are ongoing, I can't tell you today," Demmer said at a briefing on Friday.

Last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that preparations for the Normandy meeting on Ukraine at the level of presidential aides were ongoing, and after its completion the leaders themselves will decide on the date of the meeting.

On Monday, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann said Paris wanted to hold a meeting of Normandy Four leaders on eastern Ukraine as soon as possible either at the end of this month or in November.

