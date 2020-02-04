UrduPoint.com
Talks On Political Track Of Libyan Settlement May Start 2 Weeks From Now - Salame

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Talks on the political track of Libyan settlement could start two weeks from now, possibly in Geneva, Ghassan Salame, the special representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in Libya, said Tuesday.

"These talks in Geneva are meant to listen carefully to the positions of the two sides on what are conditions for them to accept the translation of the truce into a permanent and lasting ceasefire," Salame told a press conference.

"Economic and financial issues will be discussed in Cairo at the second meeting on Sunday [February 9]. ... There is also a political track that will start probably two weeks from now and that probably could take place also in Geneva," the UN envoy added.

When asked about the oil blockade, Salame said that the ongoing talks were "mainly concerned with military and ceasefire issues."

Salame noted that after the international conference in Berlin, the United Nations Support Mission � that he heads � outlined three tracks for the Libyan settlement. The meetings on the economic track, in fact, started before the Berlin conference, in Tunisia, on January 6, with the next meeting scheduled to be held in Cairo on February 9. The second track, represented by the 5+5 committee, is focused on military issues. The third, political, has not started yet.

