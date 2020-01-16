UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Talks On Post-Brexit Trade Pact May Begin Next Month - Von Der Leyen

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 01:00 AM

Talks on Post-Brexit Trade Pact May Begin Next Month - von der Leyen

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The European Union and the United Kingdom may start talks on their post-Brexit trade ties as early as next month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.

"We will start negotiating the moment the mandate is there... We do have around eight months because the talks will start at the end of February or the beginning of March," she told reporters in Dublin.

The UK is poised to leave the bloc in about two weeks' time. The divorce deal is being ratified in the British parliament, and the European Parliament will ratify it at the end of the month.

Von der Leyen said during her trip to Ireland that the post-Brexit pact was about more than trade.

It includes cooperation between researchers and universities, among other issues.

She said she felt Brussels was "in a very good spirit" to move forward as fast as possible on this new deal, in which a lot will be the UK's choice.

"The UK knows the closer they want to be to the single market the more they have to align to the rules of the single market," the commissioner noted.

The UK will also decide whether to extend the trade talks past December 31 of this year. It will take the EU about two months to ratify the pact, according to von der Leyen.

Related Topics

Parliament European Union Divorce Brussels Dublin Ireland United Kingdom February March May December Market National University

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

1 minute ago

UAE lights Burj Khalifa with #MatesHelpMates in di ..

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Algerian Minister of F ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Algerian Minister of ..

1 hour ago

Historic French strike stunted growth: central ban ..

56 minutes ago

Minister directs new research projects on South Pu ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.