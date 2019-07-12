Talks On Post-war Syria Constitution To 'continue': Assad
Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 10:52 PM
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said Friday discussions would "continue" over the composition of a body to draw up a post-war constitution for the country
Meeting with Russian envoy Alexander Lavrentiev, the president discussed ongoing efforts towards "creating a committee to discuss the constitution", the presidency said.
Assad and Moscow's representative "agreed to continue working and intensely coordinate between both sides on the next steps", it said in a statement.
On Wednesday, the Syrian government and visiting UN envoy Geir Pedersen announced "progress" towards forming the body, whose composition has dragged for more than 17 months.