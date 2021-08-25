Talks on Project to Localize Kakashnikov Production in S.Arabia on Advanced Stage -Shugaev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Negotiations on the project on localizing the production of Kalashnikov rifles in Saudi Arabia are on the advanced stage, Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugaev said on Wednesday.

"We are in an advanced stage of negotiations, in an active one," Shugaev told reporters at the Army-2021 forum, adding that the project will be implemented soon.