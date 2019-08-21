Talks on Ransoming Russian Sailors From Nigerian Pirates May Last Up to 2 Weeks - Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Talks on ransoming Russian sailors captured by Nigerian pirates may last up to two weeks, the Russian embassy in Cameroon told Sputnik.

"Often in this practice talks may last up to two weeks, based on experience," the embassy said, adding that the data on the ransom were not disclosed in the interests of the safety of sailors.

"The pirates, based on our information, are Nigerians. Presumably, the sailors were taken to the territory of Nigeria. Their health is estimated as satisfactory. The formed emergency response team is negotiating the ransoming of the sailors. We managed to agree on the delivery of food and medicine for them," an embassy spokesman said.

He said the talks with the pirates were conducted by the ship owner company.

German company MarConsult Schiffahrt's multipurpose cargo vessel Marmalaita, sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, was attacked by pirates near Cameroon's Douala port on August 15. The pirates abducted eight out of the total 12 crew members. The vessel itself was not seized and is still anchored in the port.

The Russian embassy in Cameroon also said it was verifying reports about the seizure of the Victory C bulk ship by pirates, adding there was no information available about Russians on board.