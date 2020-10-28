Talks on Release of Russian Citizens Held in Libya Not on Agenda - GNA Justice Ministry

The possible release of two Russian sociologists Maxim Shugaley and Samer Sueifan, who are being held in Libya's Tripoli, is not currently under discussion, a source in the Justice Ministry of Libya's western-based Government of National Accord (GNA) told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The possible release of two Russian sociologists Maxim Shugaley and Samer Sueifan, who are being held in Libya's Tripoli, is not currently under discussion, a source in the Justice Ministry of Libya's western-based Government of National Accord (GNA) told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the situation, that the GNA allegedly agreed to free the two detained Russian citizens, and they could be sent to Russia in the coming days. In comments to Sputnik, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova explained that contacts on the matter have been stepped up, but it is too early to talk about any results.

"The issue on their release is not currently being discussed, and there are no negotiations on the matter as well," the source said.

Any progress in the case may take place via decisions made by the defense ministry and the ministry for foreign affairs, the source added.

"The Justice Ministry has nothing to do with this issue, the military advocate general is responsible for the Russians' case," the source noted.

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian foreign ministry had received written assurances from the GNA that Shugaley and Sueifan, who were detained in Libya in May 2019, could be released from a prison in the near future. The head of the criminal investigation department under the Libyan attorney general claimed that the Russians had been trying to influence the upcoming elections, but the allegations were denied by Moscow.

According to the head of the Foundation for National Values Protection and a representative of Russia's Civic Chamber, Alexander Malkevich, research team members were exclusively engaged in sociological surveys by learning the humanitarian, cultural and political situations in the North African country.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has made calls for the speedy release of the detained Russians.