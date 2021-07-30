UrduPoint.com
Talks On Restoration Of Syria's Suspended OPCW Rights Still Premature - Russian Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Russia's permanent representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Alexander Shulgin, told Sputnik in an interview that it was still too early to talk about the restoration of Syria's OPCW rights despite Damascus fulfilling its Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) obligations.

Throughout the Syrian conflict over the past 10 years, Western countries and their allies have accused the Syrian government of using chemical weapons against the country's civilian population. During the 25th Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) this past April, France presented a draft resolution, which provides for the suspension of the rights and privileges of Syria in the organization over alleged violation of the CWC. Members of the organization adopted the resolution by a majority vote.

"It's too early to talk about the restoration of Syria's rights in the OPCW, but it continues to fulfill its CWC obligations, ... Delegations have yet to assess the scope and impact of such a step [suspension of rights].

... The so-called friends of Syria are well aware that the ultimatum conditions they have put forward to Damascus are unfeasible," Shulgin said.

The diplomat stressed that Syrians were punished for the "sins" they never committed.

"In spite of everything, Damascus continues to responsibly fulfill its obligations under the CWC and closely interact with the Organization within the framework of this international treaty. We welcome such a constructive attitude of the Syrian partners," Shulgin noted.

The official has previously told Sputnik that the decision scrapping Syria of its OPCW rights was passed through member states by means of rigging facts, blackmailing and "twisting arms" of some countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, which seek to remove the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The Syrian authorities have firmly denied the use of poisonous substances in the country and rejected the related reports conducted by OPCW as "fabricated."

