Talks On Return Of Russian Civilians From Ukraine Ongoing - Human Rights Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2022 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Negotiations on the exchange of civilians with Ukraine continue and remain active, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik on Monday.

"The process is underway. The negotiations are still going on. They are constantly active. And as a result, Russian sailors from one of the vessels that had been seized (by Ukraine) were returned," Moskalkova said.

Several other crews, however, are being held in Ukraine without any legal grounds and without respect for international norms, she added.

"They are not allowed to go home. We are having talks on this matter. I very much hope that our dialogue together with the (Russian) Transport Committee of the State Duma, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with our military will be successful," Moskalkova said.

On Saturday, Moskalkova announced that 11 Russian sailors detained in Ukraine had been brought back to Russia, yet stressed that 60 more Russian sailors remain in Ukraine.

