Talks On Russia Opening Credit Line For Sri Lanka Reach Final Stage - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Talks on Russia Opening Credit Line for Sri Lanka Reach Final Stage - Ambassador

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Talks on Russia opening a credit line for Sri Lanka are at the final stage, Sri Lankan Ambassador to Moscow Janita Liyanage told Sputnik.

"Still we are in the discussion level of getting a credit line to Sri Lanka from Russia.

We are in the final stage of discussions, now we are discussing about how the money can be transferred... We expect our energy minister to be here in Russia to finalize the agreement... It is a commercial credit line," Liyanage said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

