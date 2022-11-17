Talks on Russian Agro Products Exports, Including Ammonia, Continue - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Negotiations on the export of Russian agricultural products, in particular ammonia, are still continuing, no decision has been made, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik on Thursday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier in the day that the grain deal will be extended for another 120 days.

"No, (decisions) not made. Negotiations are underway," the source said, answering a question whether any decisions have been made to export Russian agricultural products to global markets.