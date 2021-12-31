Talks on Security Must Not Turn Into Meaningless Chatter, Results of Essence- Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) The upcoming bilateral talks on security guarantees between the United States and Russia must not turn into meaningless chatter but must reaching meaningful results as a key priority, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters after a conversation held by telephone between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.

"Putin said that we assign high importance to the negotiations, but they should not turn into chatter. We are not waiting for the negotiation process itself, but for specific results," Ushakov told reporters on Thursday. "Let's see how the negotiations go - a day or two, three rounds - then we will draw conclusions."