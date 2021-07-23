(@FahadShabbir)

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The negotiations on the supply and launch of licensed production of Ka-226T multirole helicopters in India have dragged on due to the latter's requirements on the degree of domestic production, Dmitry Shugayev, director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS), told Sputnik on Friday.

"Negotiations are currently underway between the joint venture and the Ministry of Defense of India on the technical part of the proposals. We are awaiting a decision on holding commercial negotiations. The delay in signing the contract for the supply of the Ka-226T is related to the issue of the level of domestic production," Shugayev said during the MAKS-2021 air show.

The official hopes that updated proposals prepared by the shareholders of the joint venture will satisfy the Indian defense ministry, paving the way for talks on the contract.

The talks on the supply and site of production of 200 Ka-226Ts in India have been underway since 2015. Moscow is expected to supply New Delhi 60 helicopters, and 140 others are set to be assembled in India.

The process has also been delayed due to the need to streamline certain local production issues in India in developing such "advanced and complex hardware," according to the FSVTS.

Earlier this year, Alexander Mikheev, chief of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, said that Russia and India had agreed on the design and degree of domestic production of the Ka-226T. The sides had yet to negotiate the cost of the vehicles and the schedule of their delivery at the time.

