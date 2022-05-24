Talks on Syria in Astana Format Scheduled for June 14-16 - Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) SULTAN, May 24 (Sputnik) - The regular round of talks on Syria in the Astana format will be held in Nur-Sultan on June 14-16, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said.

"The eighteenth round will be held in Nur-Sultan on June 14-16," Smadiyarov told reporters.

According to him, the ministry sent an invitation to all guarantor countries, as well as other participants.

"We are waiting for confirmation from all sides," Smadiyarov said.

The previous intra-Syrian talks were held in the capital of Kazakhstan on December 21-22.