Talks on Syria in Astana Format to Be Held Remotely on April 22 - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Tripartite ministerial talks on Syria in the Astana format will be held on April 22 in the remote mode, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Monday.

"We confirm the holding of trilateral talks at the ministerial level on Syria on April 22 in the remote mode," she said.

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011. Negotiations in the Astana format, which comprises Russia, Iran and turkey, have been ongoing since 2017.