WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Talks on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia cannot bring a result, because Russia does not participate in them, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"I would like to understand how it is possible to discuss issues related to Russia's security without account for our national interests. Is it really still not clear to someone that it is impossible to achieve a specific result in such a situation?" Antonov said.