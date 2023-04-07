MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Negotiations on the settlement of the situation in Ukraine can only take place with taking into account Russia's legitimate interests and concerns, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Both the president and other Russian officials have repeatedly said that we do not refuse to negotiate, but these negotiations can only be on the basis that we have outlined, on the basis of taking into account Russia's interests, legitimate interests, Russia's legitimate concerns," Lavrov said at a press conference.

The minister recalled that Russia's concerns are ignored by Western countries.