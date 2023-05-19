UrduPoint.com

Talks On Ukraine Possible Only With United States - Russia's Medvedev

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Moscow can hold negotiations on Ukraine only with Washington to discuss only the conditions of the post-war world order, but since it's too early to talk about it, no negotiations are needed at all now, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that any peace initiatives that provide for equal-footed negotiations between Russia and Ukraine should be rejected.

"We can only talk to the bosses. Or rather, only with Washington. There are simply no other interlocutors. And only about the conditions of the post-war world order. Although it is too early to talk about it. Therefore, no negotiations are needed at all now," Medvedev said on Telegram, commenting on von der Leyen's statement.

