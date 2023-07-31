Talks on Ukraine Security Guarantees to Kick Off This Week Online - State Dept.

Talks on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine will begin this week virtually at the deputy assistant secretary level, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Talks on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine will begin this week virtually at the deputy assistant secretary level, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Monday.

"Those talks are going to kick off this week," Miller told a press briefing. "The talks about long-term security commitments will be virtual ... It'd be at the deputy assistant secretary level."