Talks on US Return to JCPOA Must Avoid Missile Program Issue - Russian Envoy in Vienna

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Any attempts to bring the topic of Iran's missile program into negotiations on the return of the United States to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will doom such consultations to failure, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday.

"An important point: if the Europeans sometimes allow themselves to say that it is necessary to deal with Iran's missile program, its behavior in the middle East, within the framework of this return [of the US to the JCPOA], the Americans do not have this yet. And this is very important, because any attempt to bring additional issues in the Iranian nuclear deal will doom any consultations and negotiations to failure," Ulyanov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.